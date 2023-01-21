Leeds vs Brentford: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Elland Road team need three points to improve their hopes of Survival but the visitors are in good form heading into this game

Leeds hope to climb up the Premier League table with a win against Brentford on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch’s team are just two points clear of the relegation zone heading into the match at Elland Road and have not won any of their last five league matches.

Leeds vs Brentford latest odds

Despite their woeful form in the Premier League, Leeds are the favorites to win this game at odds of 13/10 (2.30) with bet365.

The away team have been strong in the top-flight of late, having gone seven games without defeat. Nevertheless they are the Outsiders to get three points here at the price of 19/10 (2.90) with the draw at 13/5 (3.60).

Leeds vs Brentford first goal scorer odds

Ivan Toney has scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season and is the favorite to get the first of this game at 9/2 (5.50) while Leeds star Rodrigo, who has scored 10 times, is available at 5/1 (6:00).

Fellow Leeds Attacker Patrick Bamford is set at 11/2 (6.50) while Brentford Attacker Bryan Mbeumo is 8/1 (9.00).

Leeds vs Brentford preview

Leeds are without Adam Foreshaw, Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas for this match as they are all injured.

The home team needs the three points from this game to help them crawl away from the bottom three.

But Brentford are in good form heading into this game. Their only defeat in their last six matches was in the FA Cup.

The visitors are currently eighth in the Premier League and have not lost any of their last seven games in the division.

Leeds vs Brentford tips and predictions

Leeds are the favorites to win, but Brentford are great value to win at odds of 19/10 (2.90).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

