Leeds United vs. Manchester City: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who’s Playing

Manchester City @ Leeds United

Current Records: Manchester City 10-2-2; Leeds United 4-7-3

What to Know

Manchester City won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (7-0 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result on Wednesday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 pm ET at Elland Road. Man City has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Leeds United’s offense will have their work cut out for them.

Man City entered their contest against Brentford six weeks ago without any home losses — but there’s a first time for everything. Man City fell a goal short of Brentford, losing 2-1. The match was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Man City was outplayed the rest of the way.

Speaking of close games: Leeds United lost 4-3 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which Squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

Who: Leeds United vs. Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Manchester City When: Wednesday at 3 pm ET

Wednesday at 3 pm ET Where: Elland Road

Elland Road TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leeds +850; Draw +470: Man City -360

Featured Game | Leeds United vs. Manchester City

Series History

Manchester City have won two out of their last four games against Leeds United.