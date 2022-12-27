Leeds United vs Manchester City: How to watch online and on TV | Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City resume their Premier League Crusade as guests of Leeds having slipped down to third in the standings. Leeds are in 15th and still precariously close to the drop zone, just two points off the bottom three.

Leeds United vs Manchester City preview

Leeds Desperately need to start picking up points if they are to edge away from the relegation zone. Jesse Marsch’s team logged back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Bournemouth and were only narrowly beaten 4-3 to Spurs before domestic competition was placed on the back burner for the World Cup. They were also dumped out of the EFL Carabao Cup at the Third Round by Wolves.

While the focus was on Qatar 2022, Leeds kept active with three Friendlies – two of them against LaLiga opposition. They lost 2-1 away at Elche but beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at Elland Road before their final friendly just before Christmas – a 2-4 defeat to Monaco.

In terms of fitness, like most clubs, Leeds have been unable to avoid players falling ill with viruses over the winter but in general, Marsch has had almost a full Squad to work with – Liam Cooper, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford all returned to training. Long-term casualty Stuart Dallas remains out as does Luis Sinisterrawho is only just coming back from a foot injury.

As for Citythey have already played their first competitive match since the World Cup and looked impressively strong in their 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool. Guardiola’s team have been neck and neck with Arsenalsharing leadership in the table but have dropped down to third on 32 points, one behind Newcastle and eight behind the Gunners although they have games in hand. With 10 wins from 14 matches, they are still very much in the hunt.

All of Guardiola’s 16 Internationals returned home safe and injury-free from the World Cup – including Julian Alvarezwho lifted the Trophy with Argentina.

City put 11 past Leeds without conceding any in return in both of last season’s fixtures – winning 0-4 away and 7-0 at the Etihad. That, together with Erling Haaland’s Astonishing goal scoring feats (24 goals in all competitions) suggest that the hosts could be in for a tough evening.