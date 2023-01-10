Leeds move for 69-goal Premier League star ‘not ruled out’ at Elland Road

Leeds United wouldn’t “rule out” a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan, transfer Insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Hwang, who signed a £30,000-a-week contract with the club in 2021, has struggled for form so far this season.

Leeds United transfer news – Hwang Hee-chan

Having spent less than two seasons at Wolves, forward Hwang could be on the move again, with fellow Premier League outfit Leeds rumored to be interested. Initially arriving at Molineux on a season-long loan in the 2021 summer window, Wolves decided to make the signing permanent in January 2022, paying RB Leipzig £14 million for his services.

It wouldn’t be the first time Hwang has attracted interest from Leeds, with the Yorkshire-based side inquiring about the attacking midfielder in the summer – an approach that was rejected by Wolves. As per The Athletic, Leeds were willing to pay £17 million for Hwang, who has netted 69 career goals, but saw their informal bid knocked back.

Fast forward six months and Hwang is once again linked with an Elland Road switch, as Marsch looks to bolster his attacking options. Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter has emerged as Leeds’ primary target in the January window, with a club-record bid being readied for the French youth international. But even if Leeds land Rutter, they may still look to bring Hwang in from Wolves.

What has Jones said about Hwang to Leeds?

Speaking to GMS, transfer Insider Jones indicated a move by Leeds for Hwang could still be on the cards, regardless of their other January activity.

“Hwang has been mentioned for a long time,” Jones told GMS.

“We’ve seen a lot of these players Leeds have been interested in, if not formally gone for, are linked to Jesse Marsch, because he wants to understand the characters of these players as much as their footballing ability.

“It’s so important and you can see some of the fight in these Leeds players right now. It’s really important to him that how he feels about the game is reflected in those players and he sees that on the pitch.

“I wouldn’t rule out Leeds going for him, I’m just not convinced Wolves would let him go.”





What would Hwang offer Leeds?

While they may currently be looking up the table rather than down, having lost just two of their last five Premier League outings, Leeds still remains in a relegation battle. Just two points separate them and the bottom three, with Marsch hoping reinforcements can drag them away from danger.

Already acquainted with Hwang from both his Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig days, Marsch has already shown in the past he’s keen to bring in familiar faces – Tyler Adams Reunited with his former manager in the summer, having previously worked with Marsch.

As for Hwang himself, he’s struggled for form at Wolves this season, after impressing during his maiden campaign. One goal in 18 appearances so far represents a poor return for a man who notched up seven goal contributions last term.

