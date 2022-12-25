Leeds interested in ‘extraordinary’ 50-goal striker at Elland Road

Leeds United may have to remain patient in their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, CBS Reporter Ben Jacobs has informed GiveMeSport.

The 23-year-old’s current £8,500-per-week contract at Ewood Park is due to expire next summer, sparking speculation that he could be on the move in January.

Leeds United transfer news – Brereton Diaz

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo have claimed that Leeds are eyeing up a move for Brereton Diaz, who is also said to be on the radar of Almería, Valencia, Celta Vigo, Sevilla, and Everton.

However, the Chile international has stated that ‘he will be staying’ at Blackburn until the conclusion of the current campaign back in November

“Hopefully, yeah,” he said when asked whether he will be staying until the end of the season. “I’ll be there until the end of the season. We’re going to the play-offs. We’re trying to get promoted. That’s what we’re trying to do.

“We’ve all bought into that, and the players are working hard every day, and this is what we want as a club, for the supporters to get back to the top.”

Blackburn are currently sitting in third position in the Championship standings, and Brereton Diaz may opt to keep his options open and move on a free transfer in six months’ time.

What has Jacobs said about Brereton Diaz?

When discussing potential striker options for Leeds, Jacobs told GMS that Brereton Diaz is a player whom the club’s Hierarchy are assessing at this moment in time.

They said: “There are others as well that Leeds United are looking at, and I think that one of them is still going to be Ben Brereton Diaz who’s at Blackburn.

“And Brereton Diaz has already vowed to stay at the club until next summer, so they might have to play a longer game on that one. But we wait and see whether or not Leeds can influence that situation in any way shape or form.”

Would Brereton Diaz be a good signing?

Brereton Diaz registered 22 goals and three assists in 37 Championship Appearances last term and has carried that form into this season as well.

The 6 foot 1 ace has found the back of the net on 10 occasions in 26 outings so far this season, setting up two further strikes for his teammates and taking his senior tally up to 50 strikes.

As per FBrefBrereton Diaz has also ranked in the 86th percentile for non-penalty goals, 85th for total shots, and 83rd for clearances among his positional peers over the last year.

Brereton Diaz certainly seems ready to make the step up to the Premier League, and he could be an ideal candidate to provide some cover and competition for Patrick Bamford.

