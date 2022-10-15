Lee Women’s Soccer Lose 2-1 At Montevallo

After not being beaten for 18 months, the Lee University Women’s soccer team has tasted defeat the past two Friday evenings following a 2-1 loss to the University of Montevallo Friday evening.

With the loss, the Lady Flames drop to 8-2-4 overall and are now 6-2-2 in Gulf South Conference play, while Montevallo (10-2-2, 6-2-2 GSC) moves into a tie with Lee for fourth place in the GSC standings.

Montevallo took a 1-0 lead into the Halftime break after Avery Campbell curled her corner kick into the far corner of the goal early in the 23rd minute.

The Falcons added a second goal a little over 18 minutes into the second half.

Angelina Rivas tallies the goal on an assist by Espy Sanchez.

The Lady Flames had several opportunities to get on the board, but each was turned aside until Juliana Lopes headed in Ashley Eulo’s cross with 11:55 left on the clock.

Lee outshot the Falcons 8-4 in the second half and finished with a 14-10 advantage. Both teams placed five shots on goal. Jolie Cazale recorded four saves to post the win in goal, while Josie Taylor had three saves in the loss.

“Tough one today,” said Lee head coach Chris Hennessey. “We didn’t really find our rhythm and played more on emotion than thought. I’m looking forward to seeing a response Sunday.”

The Lady Flames travel to Montgomery, Alabama, to challenge Auburn Montgomery on Sunday. The GSC contest is scheduled for a 2 pm EST start.