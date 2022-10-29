Lee Westwood looks back fondly on his ‘no-brainer’ first LIV season

DORAL, Fla. — Lee Westwood’s LIV Golf season ended Saturday as his Majestics team was defeated 3-0 by Smash in the three-match format, with Westwood losing 4 and 2 to one of the hottest players in the series, Peter Uihlein.

For Westwood, it was a blow, but at the same time it was a terrific season as he was always the perfect player to join LIV Golf.

At 49, the former world no. 1 has been playing professional golf since 1993, the same year that “Frasier” debuted on NBC and “Jurassic Park” was hauling in money as the top box office draw.

