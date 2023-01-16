Lee Westwood ‘In Agreement’ After ‘Colossal Waste Of Time’ Comment

LIV Golf player Lee Westwood rarely holds back on matters concerning Rival Tours and he has now weighed into the debate on the worth of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council (PAC) after Paul Azinger described his 13 years on it as “a colossal waste of time .”

Azinger made the comment while on air for NBC/Golf Channel’s coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii. He and co-commentator Dan Hicks were discussing Adam Scott’s new role on the council, which appears to close the door on a move to LIV Golf for the Australian.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button