Lee University Volleyball Falls To Mississippi College In Four

The Lee University volleyball team fell to Mississippi College three sets to one on Friday evening. In a match of runs, MC had two strong runs to end the second and fourth sets (25-21 and 25-22). The Lady Flames used an 8-0 run in the third set to pull away and win (25-12). The loss is the third straight Gulf South conference loss for Lee. With the win, MC improves to 19-4 overall and 8-2 in GSC play while Lee falls to 6-20 overall and 3-7 in GSC play.

In the first set, MC jumped out to an early 8-4 lead before Lee answered and made it 10-9. The Lady Choctaws then had three separate 3-0 runs to win the set 25-19.

In set two, MC started on a 4-0 run before the Lady Flames answered with a 5-0 run. Lee took a 9-6 lead before MC regrouped and took a 15-13 lead. Both teams then traded points before MC ended set two on a 4-1 run to win it 25-22.

Lee came out Flying in set three jumping out early 7-3. Then they went on an 8-0 run to make it 18-6 lead. MC cut it down to a ten point deficit but that was as close as they could come as Lee won set three 25-12.

In the fourth set, MC jumped out to a 10-5 lead. The Lady Flames cut it close and took the lead at 18-17, but MC then had a 4-0 run to pull into the lead for good. They took set four 25-22.

The Lady Flames were led by Ashton Middleton who had 15 assists and 11 digs. Kamryn Halpin had 15 digs in the loss as well. Abby Stroh registered 12 kills to lead Lee. Six players had kills for Lee with four having six or more.

Mississippi College was led by Caroline Chastang who had 14 kills. Lexie Laurendine added 21 assists and 12 digs. Four Lady Choctaws had double-digit assists.

Lee will be back in action on Saturday at 2 PM at Walker Arena as they will host the University of West Alabama.