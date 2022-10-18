Lee University Soccer To Host Kickin’ It For Kids With Cancer Game In Partnership With Austin Hatcher Foundation

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer and the Lee University soccer program will wrap up their thirteenth annual “Kickin’ It for Kids with Cancer” fundraising initiative on Friday night, as the Lee Women’s and men’s soccer teams host the University of West Alabama at the Ray Conn Sports Complex at Lee University in Cleveland. The presenting sponsor is Pediatric Dentistry and Orthopedics of Chattanooga.

The Austin Hatcher Foundation will have T-shirts on sale at the game to raise funds and awareness for the foundation’s mission to erase the effects of pediatric cancer on young patients and their family members. T-shirts are dark gray with heartwarming words that show the purpose of the shirts’ purchase: “This Shirt Empowers the Life of a Child with Cancer.” This statement reflects the Austin Hatcher Foundation’s vision that every child diagnosed with cancer, and their family, reach their full potential. The foundation works to accomplish this by providing comprehensive Coordinated care– such as therapy, counseling, neuropsychological testing, family programs and more– at no cost for the entire lifetime of a family dealing with the hardships and effects from a Pediatric cancer diagnosis, said officials .

The shirts are available in Comfort Color ($20), Gildan Softstyle ($15) and Dri-Fit ($15) Styles in youth and adult sizes. Lee Women’s soccer players have spent the past few weeks selling t-shirts and raising funds as part of their longstanding partnership with the foundation. T-shirts can also be purchased at the game on Friday or online at https://www.hatcherfoundation.org/kickinit.

In addition to the dual benefits of raising funds and awareness for the foundation, the Kickin’ It games also serve as a fun, diversionary activity for children and families whom the foundation serves in their battle against cancer. Those children will be invited to walk onto the field with players for a special recognition before the games, throw T-shirts to the crowd after a goal, play a Halftime game and eat a dinner together provided by Dos Bros.

Anyone in the community is invited to join the Lee Flames and Austin Hatcher Foundation for the games on Friday night. There is no cost to attend the games. For more information about the annual Kickin’ It for Kids With Cancer initiative, please visit https://www.hatcherfoundation.org/kickinit.