Lee Soccer Women Tie North Georgia 0-0

Battling the rain and a stubborn North Georgia team, the unbeaten Lee University Women’s soccer team was forced to settle for its second draw of the season in a 0-0 battle with the Nighthawks on Sunday evening.

The Lady Flames wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a 2-0-2 record and North Georgia stands at 2-1-1. Both teams have only given up two goals in four contests this season. Over the past two years Lee holds an unblemished record of 21-0-3.

The Lady Flames will begin GSC action next weekend when they travel to Jackson, Tenn.

and face Union University on Friday afternoon at 6 pm They will remain in West Tennessee and face Christian Brothers University in Memphis on Sunday at 2 pm “We have to regroup and get prepared for the tough road trip,” Stressed Lee Coach Chris Hennessey.

The North Georgia stats show each side taking six shots, but the Nighthawks placed six on goal while the Lady Flames had only two. Each team was awarded five corner kicks in the rugged physical contest.

“We allowed them to slow down the game and lacked ideas on offense. We showed no signs of urgency the entire game as a group. On a positive note, our goalkeeper (Josie Taylor) played well as did freshman forward Grace Berry,” noted Hennessey.

Taylor was credited with six saves, including a huge stop with just over 20 minutes remaining when she made a diving stop of a shot by Liv Sullens. Taylor also came back with another save with just 30 seconds remaining.

The first shot on goal by the Lady Flames came at the 35:57 mark by Sage Sammeli. Lee’s only other shot on goal was made by Kate Dirkse in the 58th minute.

The Lady Flames might have come even closer with just 4:30 remaining in the contest when a shot by Mallory Hayden hit the crossbar and banged away. Nighthawk goalkeeper Sierra Fowler quickly jumped out to cover the loose ball. She finished the evening with a pair of saves.