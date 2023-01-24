Lee Ragland Named Full Time Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Assistant Coach

OTTAWA, Kan. – Ottawa University Director of Volleyball, Melissa Blessington is pleased to announce the hiring of Lee Ragland as a full-time Assistant Coach for both the men’s and women’s volleyball programs.

“I am really excited to have Lee come on full-time,” said Blessington. “She brings more than 30 years of coaching experience on both the men’s and women’s side. Lee connected instantly with our Women’s program this fall and I know she will do the same on the men’s side.”

Ragland spent the 2022 Women’s volleyball season as an Assistant with the OU Women’s volleyball program and was head Coach for Ottawa’s two junior varsity teams. Ragland provided all practice plans for the junior varsity program, managed more than 30 players to ensure playing time, practice time, and mental health balance with over 60 junior varsity matches. She also worked closely with the varsity program.

Since August of 2018, Ragland was the Program Director for MAVS KC and in August of 2019 was named Director of MAVS KC – Selection Club.

As the Program Director, Ragland was responsible for all club and non-club programming, including camps, clinics, and leagues. She Assisted in the hiring and the scheduling of all coaches, did marketing for the programs, built the infrastructure for registrations and analytics for participants, oversaw program operations, and provided ongoing direction and leadership.

“I am excited and honored to be a part of the Ottawa University Braves volleyball program,” said Ragland. “The OU environment is one that fosters involvement and inclusion among all the Faculty and students. I look forward to becoming more involved on campus and with the student athletes as well as the community.”

Ragland has vast experience coaching at every level of the game from Junior Nationals, high school and collegiate. She was a three-year volleyball and two-year track letter winner at Drake University.

Ragland began her duties on January 3.