Lee County high school football Returns to practice, plans still up in the air

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Schools are still out of session, but the student-athletes are back on the field. The county allowed teams to return to practice on Monday.

“A lot of guys have been just waiting, waiting to get back out there,” Gateway defensive end Luke Binkowski said. “So it’s a really good feeling.”

“They’ve been chomping at the bit,” Gateway head Coach Cullen O’Brien said. “As soon as the Hurricane passed, they were messaging me, ready to get right back after it, ready to get to work.”

That excitement finally got to play out on the practice field Monday morning. Down in Collier County, teams have already returned to practice, some even playing games last Friday. They had less of an impact from Hurricane Ian, so they were able to return sooner. Lee County, however, is forced to take a more cautious approach.

“Beginning today, we are allowing for practice, but they’re going to increase in intensity each day,” Lee County Assistant Director of Media Relations and Public Information Robert Spicker said. “We don’t want to throw them out onto a practice field and expect 100% effort when they may not be conditioned for 100% effort.”

That Reasoning has been proven right over the first few practices back.

“We saw that when we were conditioning on Saturday,” O’Brien said. “A couple of the kids were admitting, man, I’m already a little bit out of shape.’”

The difficult thing the county is having to balance now is the clock that is continuing to tick down on the Fall sports season. Playoffs are right around the corner. So if Lee County wants its teams there, they will need to allow schools to play games again very soon.

“We certainly know what the deadline is and will make decisions in regards to that deadline before the deadline so that our Athletes and teams can, if we can allow it, move on into postseason play,” Spicker said.

The county did not confirm if its schools will be allowed to play football games this Friday. They are hoping to make a decision and announcement on that by the middle of the week. For now, the athletes are just happy to be back.

“Honestly, after all of the Chaos of the hurricane, it’s definitely like a Grateful feeling,” Binkowski said. “It’s a Blessed opportunity to come back, see all of these guys that it feels like we haven’t seen in months, and just get to play the sport we love.”