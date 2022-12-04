Lee Corso Predicts College Football Playoff Foursome, Major Upset Saturday

Madness already worked its way into conference Championship weekend when No. 12 Utah downed No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night. But Lee Corso is predicting that we haven’t seen the last shakeup in the top four.

Speaking with College Gameday co-host Kirk Herbstreit ahead of Saturday’s Slate of Championship games, Corso claimed that college football fans should expect another upset in the Power Five. The 87-year-old, while in Arlington for the Big 12 championship, said that he thinks No. 13 Kansas State will beat undefeated ,No. 3 TCU.

Corso’s Prediction isn’t as bold as many might think as the Wildcats led the Horned Frogs 28–17 at Halftime in their first meeting on Oct. 22. TCU rallied to win 38–28, but Kansas State has shown that the Horned Frogs are beatable.

