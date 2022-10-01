Lee Corso not at ‘College GameDay’ at Clemson football due to illness

CLEMSON – Get well fast, our friend.

ESPN “College GameDay” Analyst Lee Corso is ill and unable to be on set Saturday for Clemson football Saturday (7:30 pm, ABC) against NC State at Memorial Stadium.

“Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather, but is feeling much better now. Thinking of you, Coach,” ESPN College GameDay posted on Twitter.

Corso, 87, who has been on the show since 1987, uses the phrase “Not so fast, my friend” when he disagrees with the Prediction of a fellow panelist.

Corso, former Coach at Louisville (1969-72) and Indiana (1973-82), was Hired by ESPN in 1987. His tradition of donning mascot headgear for his Predicted Winner at the site of the Weekly pregame show began in 1996, when he put on a Brutus Buckeye head to show he liked Ohio State at home against Penn State. OSU won, 38-7.

Corso made the wrong prediction last week about Clemson. Before the Tigers won at Wake Forest, 51-45 in double-overtime, he said, “Wake Forest upsets No. 5 Clemson today. Write it down.”

He got it right at the end of the 2019 season when he picked Clemson to beat Alabama in the national championship game. The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide, 44-16, to finish a 15-0 season for their second title in three years.