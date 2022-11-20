Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, beloved college football Analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN’s College GameDay.

Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called “health issues.” Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning.

He wasted no time making headlines in his return. The 87-year-old Analyst called for a major college football upset just a few minutes into his return to College GameDay.

He thinks the Baylor Bears will take down the TCU Horned Frogs.

“Lee Corso really just said TCU will get upset today and be out because they don’t deserve to be there anyway,” one fan watching the show noted.

TCU currently occupies the fourth spot of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Horned Frogs are essentially guaranteed a spot if they can win their final two regular season games against Baylor and Iowa State – and then win the Big 12 title game.

Corso doesn’t see it happening, though.