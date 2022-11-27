“LeDoctor just saved Russ’ life!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Russell Westbrook BLEEDING After Bust Up With Zach Collins

NBA Twitter is rife after Russell Westbrook busted his head open during a Clash with Zach Collins. The Point Guard got into a squabble after he started bleeding. LeBron was ready and present.

In an incident during the game, Russell Westbrook got hurt and not in a bad way. A scratch on the head turned violent as Westbrook started bleeding profusely.

And naturally, Twitter reacted in the funniest manner. But before we visit that, let’s look at what actually happened.

Russell Westbrook breaking his head open

Russell Westbrook went in for a drive to the basket and Zach Collins attempted a block on the point guard. And his stray hand came crashing down on Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook takes a shot from Zach Collins and is bleeding from his forehead 😳pic.twitter.com/SXDNXnvSlL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, 2022

And NBA Twitter reacted accordingly, here is the teaser.

Russell Westbrook…. Manny Fraker vibes Damn, don’t awaken the Beastbrook pic.twitter.com/nxHfZvxYge — Matt Zarella (@MiasmicMatt) November 27, 2022

And who else was on the scene to help out Westbrook, LeBron James, of course.

NBA Twitter gives LeBron a new nickname as he helps out Westbrook!

So, LeBron’s new name is “LeDoctor”. If you go to the same tweet we showed for the injury, you will see the NBA Twitter has given LeBron a new name.

LeDoctor just saved Russ’ life! Russell Westbrook was bleeding profusely but luckily Doctor James was there to step in and stop the bleeding. Very scary situation! Glad the Doc was there to save him! — Aq (@aqouraa) November 27, 2022

And Westbrook was raging.

Bro Westbrook had Murder on his mind😭 — TheRealCarp2 (@Carp2The) November 27, 2022

And just like that, LeBron is now LeDoctor.

Thanks to LeDoctor. Wouldn’t have made it without him — Aq (@aqouraa) November 27, 2022

This is what it takes for Westbrook to make a call, it’s ridiculous pic.twitter.com/sVt6FaBsi5 — Russ’ TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) November 27, 2022

Of course, Skip had to act hard and tough.

Zach Collins just caught Russell Westbrook across the forehead as he fouled him – Drew blood. 1st glance, didn’t look that bad but Collins ejected wa flagrant 2. But bc Russ went after him, Russ got a tech. Back in the day, that play would’ve been a common foul, no flagrant or tech. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 27, 2022

Westbrook later came on with a bandage. What do you think of the incident? Later Russ and the Lakers would go on to win. Westbrook put up 11-8-6, great productivity off the bench. LeBron or should we say LeDoctor, put up a clinic.

He scored 39 and had 11 boards for a Monster double double.

