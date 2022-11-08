Ledlum Scores 22 Points, Men’s Basketball Beats Morehouse in Historic Visit, 68-63

Next Game: vs. University of Louisiana 11/11/2022 | 6:00 P.M ESPN+ Nov. 11 (Fri) / 6:00 PM vs. University of Louisiana

ATLANTA – Senior forward Chris Ledlum scored a game-high 22 points, junior guard Sam Silverstein and senior guard Luka Sakota netted 12 and 11 points respectively, and Harvard University men’s basketball defeated Morehouse College, 68-63, on Monday night in its season opener on McAfee Court at Forbes Arena.

Playing at Morehouse for the first time in program history, the Crimson (1-0) gained a 20-point lead at halftime, 47-27, and held off a second-half rally from the host Maroon Tigers (0-1). The game marked just the second time that a Harvard program – in any sport – has played at Morehouse.

Harvard Highlights

Senior forward Chris Ledlum led all scorers with 22 points on 7-of-15 field goals and 2-of-4 3-pointers, while grabbing a game and team-high seven rebounds – all in the second half. Ledlum scored in double figures for the 23 rd time in his career and tallied 20 or more points for the fourth time.

Gallery: (11-8-2022) Men’s Basketball at Morehouse

How It Happened

Harvard opened the game with a 15-6 lead at the 14:36 ​​mark of the first half as Sakota hit a trio of 3-pointers and Ledlum scored the team’s other six points.

Remaining ahead 18-13, the Crimson used a 9-0 run to move ahead 27-13 with 9:09 to play in the opening half. Dunks from Okpara and Ledlum and five points from Tretout highlighted the streak.

Harvard outscored Morehouse 14-6 over the final 4:38 of the first half to gain a 47-27 edge at the intermission. Lesmond hit a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch.

The Crimson took a 51-29 advantage with 16:14 to play in the second half following an old-fashioned 3-point play from Ledlum.

The Maroon Tigers pulled within single digits for the first time in the second Stanza at 51-42 with 13:38 to go.

Following a 3-pointer from Ledlum and a layup from Sakota, Harvard stayed ahead at 61-49 with 8:44 remaining before the Maroon Tigers trimmed the margin to four points at 63-49 with 3:29 left.

Layups from Silverstein at the 1:41 mark and Okpara with 1:08 left allowed the Crimson to remain ahead by two possessions at 67-61. After Morehouse pulled within 67-63, Harvard made a stop at the defensive end prior to a free throw from Ledlum that closed the scoring.

Meaningful Moments

As part of its trip to Atlanta, Harvard took time to engage in cultural and historical opportunities beyond the basketball court, having a meal at famous soul food restaurant Paschal’s, attending Sunday services at Ebenezer Baptist Church, including hearing from Reverend Raphael Warnock, and visiting The King Center, including spending time at the Tomb of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Walking in the footsteps of history. Powerful & Meaningful experience to attend Sunday service at Ebenezer Baptist Church and hear from @ReverendWarnock & sit alongside @Spike_Lee_Joint before touring The King Center and spending time at the Tomb of Dr. King.#OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/yAU5rOJhDQ — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) November 6, 2022

Next Up

Harvard is set to play at the Asheville Championship, meeting Louisiana in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6:00 pm (ESPN+) before facing either East Tennessee State or Elon on Sunday, Nov. 13 at either 2:00 or 4:30 pm (ESPNU).