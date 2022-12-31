Ledlum Posts Double-Double, Men’s Basketball Falls at Princeton in Ivy Opener, 69-66

Next Game: at Brown University 1/6/2023 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ Jan. 06 (Fri) / 7:00 PM at Brown University

PRINCETON, NJ – Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum posted a double-double on game Highs in points (22) and rebounds (13) and added game Highs in blocks and steals, but Harvard University men’s basketball fell at Princeton University, 69-66, in its Ivy League opener on Saturday afternoon at Jadwin Gymnasium.

Closing out the 2022 calendar year with a New Year’s Eve matinee, the Crimson (9-6, 0-1 Ivy) held a 31-30 Halftime lead and used a 14-4 run late in the second half to trim a 62-50 deficit down to 66-64 with 25 seconds to play before the host Tigers (10-4, 1-0 Ivy) held on for the win.

Alongside Ledlum, first-year forward Chisom Okpara scored in double figures with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Sophomore guard Evan Nelson distributed a game and career-high seven assists.

Harvard Highlights

Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum led all players in points (22), rebounds (13), field goals (eight), blocks (three), and steals (three). He posted his fourth double-double of the season and his second straight. They scored in double figures for the 14 th time in 15 games this year and eclipsed 20 points for the sixth time.

led all players in points (22), rebounds (13), field goals (eight), blocks (three), and steals (three). He posted his fourth double-double of the season and his second straight. They scored in double figures for the 14 time in 15 games this year and eclipsed 20 points for the sixth time. First-year forward Chisom Okpara tallied 15 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and two steals, while making 6-of-7 field goals, 1-of-1 3-pointer, and 2-of-2 free throws. He scored in double figures for the sixth time this season and hit the 15-point mark for the third time.

tallied 15 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and two steals, while making 6-of-7 field goals, 1-of-1 3-pointer, and 2-of-2 free throws. He scored in double figures for the sixth time this season and hit the 15-point mark for the third time. Junior guard Sam Silverstein posted nine points, five boards, and three steals. They made 3-of-6 field goals and 2-of-3 triples, and senior guard Idan Tretout netted nine points on 4-of-8 field goals with two assists,

posted nine points, five boards, and three steals. They made 3-of-6 field goals and 2-of-3 triples, and senior guard netted nine points on 4-of-8 field goals with two assists, Sophomore guard Evan Nelson distributed a game and career-high seven assists alongside six rebounds, while junior forward Josh Hemmings chipped in five points and three boards.

distributed a game and career-high seven assists alongside six rebounds, while junior forward chipped in five points and three boards. As a team, Harvard registered a season-best nine blocks.

How It Happened

Harvard opened the game with a 13-9 lead at the 13:30 mark of the first half behind a 7-0 run. Silverstein connected on a pair of 3-pointers during the opening stretch.

The Crimson maintained a 22-19 edge with 6:07 to play in the first half as Okpara hit a 3-pointer and Ledlum scored four points. The Tigers then used a 7-0 stretch to pull ahead 26-22 with 4:31 to go in the half.

Harvard responded with a 9-1 run with five points from Ledlum and four points from Okpara to take a 31-27 edge with under a minute to play in the period. The Crimson remained ahead 31-30 at halftime.

Harvard pushed its lead to 38-35 early in the second half with a 7-0 run as Ledlum and senior guard Luka Sakota each sank a 3-pointer.

each sank a 3-pointer. The Crimson stayed ahead at 46-44 with 11:37 remaining following a basket from Tretout before Princeton scored 10 straight points to take a 54-46 lead with 9:01 left. The Tigers extended the margin to 12 points at 62-50 with 5:33 to go.

Harvard then used a 13-4 run to pull within one possession at 66-63 with 1:48 to play. Ledlum started the streak with a 3-pointer before Nelson and Tretout capped the stretch with back-to-back triples.

A free throw from Silverstein brought Harvard within 66-64 with 25 seconds to go before Princeton made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds on the clock. Okpara added two free throws with 10 seconds left before the Tigers made one more shot from the foul line with five seconds to play.

Next Up

Harvard continues Ivy League play – and concludes a six-game road swing – with games at Brown on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 pm (ESPN+) and at Yale on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+).