Ledlum Leads Men’s Basketball Past Northeastern, 70-69

BOSTON – Senior forward Chris Ledlum scored a game and career-high 29 points to lead Harvard University men’s basketball to a 70-69 win over Northeastern University on Wednesday night at Matthews Arena.

The Crimson (3-1) used an 8-0 run to turn a 63-57 deficit with 5:32 left into a 65-63 lead with 3:46 remaining, outscoring the host Huskies (0-3) 13-6 over the final 5:09. A dunk from junior guard Sam Silverstein gave Harvard a 70-69 edge with 1:42 to go as the visitors did not allow the Huskies to score over the final 1:53.

Harvard Highlights

Senior forward Chris Ledlum scored a career-high 29 points on 12-of-17 field goals and 3-of-5 3-pointers. He netted over 20 points for the second time this season and fifth time in his career. Ledlum added four rebounds and two blocks.

Senior guard Idan Tretout and sophomore guard Evan Nelson each netted nine points with Tretout adding three rebounds and Nelson tacking on two assists. Tretout made 2-of-3 field goals and registered all nine of his points in the second half.

tallied eight points on 4-of-6 shooting with four rebounds. First-year forward Chisom Okpara posted team highs in rebounds (10) and assists (three), grabbing double-figure boards for the first time in his career. They led the Crimson in rebounding for the first time this year.

How It Happened

Harvard took an early 13-6 lead with 13:46 to play in the first half and remained ahead 15-9 at the 12:34 mark following a basket from Ledlum before the Terriers used an 8-0 run to pull ahead 17-15 with 8:53 left in the first half.

Field goals from Silverstein, Ledlum, and Okpara pushed Harvard back ahead 21-19 prior to Northeastern scoring eight straight points to gain a 27-21 edge with 4:08 left until halftime.

With Northeastern leading 32-24 with 1:35 to go, Harvard closed the half on a 6-0 run with a dunk from Ledlum capping the streak to cut the deficit to 32-30 at the break.

In the second half, 3-pointers from Nelson, Ledlum, and Tretout preceding a dunk from Silverstein helped the Crimson knot the score at 50-50 with 8:53 to play.

After Northeastern pulled ahead 63-57 with 5:32 remaining, the Crimson rallied with an 8-0 spurt behind baskets from Ledlum and senior guard Luka Sakota alongside a pair of free throws each from Sakota and Tretout. The run gave Harvard a 65-63 lead with 3:46 remaining for its first advantage of the second half.

Chris Ledlum connects on the early 3?? as we’re underway at Matthews Arena! ?? NESN: https://t.co/NC9dSnWSXh

?? https://t.co/0jQNG3fGoU#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/VKrNdiS4y0 — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) November 17, 2022

Chris Ledlum closed the 1st half with a dunk and starts the 2nd half with a slam! 15:03 1H | Northeastern 43 Harvard 39 • Ledlum: 17 PTS, 7-10 FG

• Nelson: 7 PTS

• Okpara: 7 REB ?? NESN: https://t.co/NC9dSnWSXh

?? https://t.co/0jQNG3fGoU#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/3xDr40JWzX — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) November 17, 2022

?? Sam Silverstein throws it down off the feed from Evan Nelson ! 8:06 2H | Northeastern 55 Harvard 50 ?? NESN: https://t.co/NC9dSnWSXh

?? https://t.co/0jQNG3fGoU#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/TQrc7yD2A5 — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) November 17, 2022

Sam Silverstein’s two-hand slam gives us the lead! 1:42 2H | Harvard 70, Northeastern 69 ?? NESN: https://t.co/NC9dSnWSXh

?? https://t.co/0jQNG3fGoU#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/6vjV0uhgju — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) November 17, 2022

Next Up

Harvard hosts its home opener against Siena on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+). Tickets to the Crimson’s home opener against the Saints are available at tickets.gocrimson.com.