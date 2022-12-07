Ledbury to leave Arts District storefront

A local Menswear brand is ready to try something new after six years in the Arts District.

Ledbury expects to close its store at 315 W. Broad St. at the end of the year. The company plans to reopen its brick-and-mortar store elsewhere this spring, although it hasn’t inked a lease yet, CEO Paul Trible said in an interview Tuesday.

The company is considering Carytown, Short Pump and the Libbie-Grove area for its move. Trible said there’s a shortlist of spaces but declined to provide greater specifics.

Ledbury wants to get closer to its customer base and in a high foot-traffic area. The new space would be a retail store and home to the company’s offices and clothing workshop, as is the case with the downtown location the company plans to vacate.

The move comes as Trible said foot traffic in the Arts District has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. With Ledbury’s current lease set to expire in January, he felt it was time to find the business a new home.

“Traffic continues to be significantly down and that has affected sales at the store,” he said, adding that online sales, which account for the majority of the company’s business, are strong.

“We’re optimistic about where the business is,” he said. “We want people to have a store experience to test out and try out the clothing. We need a place with high traffic to introduce customers to Ledbury.”

Trible co-founded Ledbury with Paul Watson in 2009. The company opened its first store in 2011 at 117 S. 14th St. in Shockoe Slip. That location moved in 2016 to the current Broad Street spot, which is owned by the Ukrop family. Ledbury’s arrival at the time was part of an influx of new businesses to the neighborhood, including the Ukrops’ Quirk Hotel.

It currently leases 5,000 square feet in the building, which includes a 3,000-square-foot, ground-level retail space. The company occupied more than twice that square footage in the building when it first moved there, but has since trimmed its footprint.

Ledbury has 17 employees, and Trible estimated the workforce is split about 60-40 between remote workers (some based locally and others out-of-town) and people who regularly work on-premises.

Currently, Ledbury’s Richmond store is its only brick-and-mortar location. In the past it has operated stores in Westhampton, Short Pump Town Center, New York City and the DC area.

In July, the company launched its so-called made-to-order service for shirts. The program offers online sales of customizable shirts but stops short of the higher level of personalization offered through its bespoke, made-to-measure shirt making service.

Ledbury also plans to introduce in the spring a new collection of loafers and other footwear under its Tangier shoe brand, which launched last year. New boots are expected to follow in the fall.