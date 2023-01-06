Led by Trent Frederic, the Bruins score three goals in the third period to put the Kings on ice

Frederic, endearing himself to Bruins fans of all generations, also used his mitts in a wild bout with Kings agitator Brendan (son of Claude) Lemieux, who had bowled over Charlie McAvoy earlier in the game.

“I love checking the NHL app and looking at the standings,” Frederic said after the Bruins improved to 30-4-4 with a plus-60 goal differential, which is double the next closest team (Dallas). At the close of business Thursday, they had an 8-point edge on Carolina and Vegas for No. 1 in the league. They were 11 points ahead of Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins, on a 9-0-3 run since Dec. 11, became the first team in modern NHL history with 30 wins in 38 games or fewer. The others to go 30-for-38 are the 1929-30 Bruins (30-4-1 in 35 games) and the 1944-45 Canadiens (30-5-3 in 38 games).

“We just want to keep things rolling,” said Jeremy Swayman, who stopped 25 of 27 shots and like his teammates, was his best in the third. “We know how good we are. We know where we want to go, in the right direction. In games like this, where you have a little adversity, travel or whatever, you want to get those two points.”

David Pastrnak scored his 26th and 27th of the season, moving into fourth place on the goals list. Brad Marchand (11th) also scored for the Bruins, who submitted what Coach Jim Montgomery called their best 60-minute effort in weeks.

“Our team believes they’re going to pull things out,” said Montgomery, his team an eye-popping plus-34 in third periods (double that of New Jersey, the closest team in the East). “The pace of our play. The transition to offense was instant. Our forwards were reloading. Our d-men (had) tight gaps. The pucks were moving quickly. Guys had their heads up. Best game we’ve played in a while.”

The Bruins were down, 1-0, at 16:04 of the first. Phillip Danault and Alex Iafallo slipped free from Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzlecyk down low, Iafallo feeding Danault for a tap-in at the left post.

They were frustrated, too. Marchand, skate-clipped and upended by Adrian Kempe on a Rush without a penalty call, got up hollering. He slammed his stick on the ice in front of an official. He kept shouting from the bench, bashing his stick on the Dasher twice before breaking it in half with a two-hand chop.

Then came the penalty call: two minutes, unsportsmanlike conduct.

Marchand, stewing in the box, put a gloved hand in front of the camera in front of him – an LA Celebrity unimpressed by the paparazzi.

But the Kings left Pastrnak alone in the top of the zone, and he had time to step up and beat netminder Pheonix Copley (17 saves) with a sharp wrister, tying the score at 6:26 of the second.

Soon after, Swayman made his best stop of the second, sprawling to block Kevin Fiala’s low bid on a mini-break. It loomed large.

The Bruins went on a power play (Blake Lizotte for holding Charlie Coyle), and Marchand got his revenge.

Off a Bergeron faceoff win, McAvoy rolled in from the point and looked for Pastrnak, who was open atop the left circle. Copley, as many goalies do, was cheating towards No. 88, who was ready to bring down the hammer. But Kempe, who got away with tripping Marchand, blocked McAvoy’s pass, and Marchand hammered the Loose Puck upstairs from the wing.

“Our execution and effort was great in the first period, and he added the third E – emotion,” Montgomery said of Marchand.

Swayman’s second period was a bit Rocky – a Sean Durzi Slapper clanked off the heel of his glove to tie it at 11:08 – and a bit lucky. Late in the period, the netminder got a piece of Victor Arvidsson’s shot from the wing, and the puck tumbled behind him. As Swayman dove to swipe the puck off the line, it danced on its edge and settled on the paint.

But Swayman rebounded, making huge stops on a Jaret Anderson-Dolan break-in and a point-blank stop on Anze Kopitar.

Then came Frederic, who bunted home Carlo’s point shot and flashed those soft mitts to make it a 4-2 game.

“I haven’t had anything like that, two goals in a shift,” said Frederic, who enthusiastically celebrated his first goal by pointing at a Bruins fan in the front row. “I was actually ready to change when I scored on the first one. Too much on the cell.”

Nothing to be embarrassed about, especially when his hands were all over a win.

Matt Porter can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.