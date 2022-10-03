Led by Samantha Coleman, Northville girls golf wins KLAA Championship

The Northville girls golf team has won four-straight Division 1 state championships.

That happens with the tremendous Golfers the Mustangs have had over the years.

But they also haven’t had to deal with too much attrition, relatively speaking.

Until this past off-season.

They entered 2022 with just two scorers returning from last year’s states team in No. 1 golfer Samantha Coleman and No. 3 Avi Gill.

Northville's Samantha Coleman swings during the Kensington Lakes Activities Association Post-Season girls golf Championship Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Kensington Metropark Golf Course.

Now that they’re both seniors, they’ve been the leaders in the clubhouse. Both on the scorecards and away from the course. They’ve essentially had to help Coach up a new crop of Younger golfers.

And they’re still on pace to achieve all of their goals, despite their youth and inexperience.

Coleman shot 8-over par during Friday’s Kensington Lakes Activities Association Post-Season tournament at Kensington Metropark in Brighton. That gave her a two-day score of 151, which was good enough to make her the No. 1 golfer is on the league’s all-conference team.

