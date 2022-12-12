Led by Liz Dixon, Louisville Women’s basketball beats Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For all of the struggles Louisville’s had this Women’s basketball season, there was one game the Cardinals simply couldn’t lose: Kentucky.

The Battle of the Bluegrass saw the Squad put together one of its best performances of the season Sunday at Rupp Arena, beating Kentucky 86-72.

“I’m really proud of them because this was a game that we needed,” U of L Coach Jeff Walz said. “We have had a pretty hard schedule, and we have just not had that success except at Belmont. I think today is a chance for us to continue to grow.”

Liz Dixon’s post presence and Morgan Jones’ intensity played a significant part in the process with the Cardinals scoring 38 points in the paint and leading for the entire game. Jones ended the game with 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button