Lecture Series | MFA in Visual Arts

Kenneth Tam, Tuesday, September 27, 8pm ET

Kenneth Tam works in video, sculpture, installation, and photography, and makes work about the performance of masculinity, physical intimacy, and private ritual. Tam’s work reimagines spaces and social customs for male bodies in order to reveal vulnerable moments that can exist among men. Drawing inspiration from US history, and centuries of discriminatory practices and representation of the Asian male in media and cinema, Tam reflects upon the entangled histories of Westward expansion and Immigration in the US by working collaboratively with contemporary subjects of the Asian Diaspora. Tam is a Lecturer at Princeton University, Faculty at Bard’s MFA program, and was recently a Visiting Lecturer at Harvard University. Tam lives and works in Queens, NY.

Alex Paik, Thursday, October 27, 8pm ET

Alex Paik is an artist living and working in Los Angeles. His modular, paper-based wall installations explore the mutability and interconnectedness of forms and structures. He has exhibited in the US and internationally, with notable Solo projects at Praxis New York, Art on Paper 2016, and Gallery Joe. His work has also been featured in group exhibitions at BravinLee Programs, Ruschman Gallery, and MONO Practice, among others. Paik is Founder and Director of Tiger Strikes Asteroid, a non-profit network of artist-run spaces and organizes Correspondence Archive, an online series of conversations between racialized artists. Paik lives and works in LA.

Lisa Dent, Thursday, November 17, 8pm ET

Lisa Dent has spent decades teaching and curating in the art world, particularly in and across contemporary art with an approach to use the arts as a lens through which to view political, social, and economic histories. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Howard University in 1992, followed by curatorial and graduate studies at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Bard Graduate Center, and at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Dent has worked at the Whitney Museum, San Francisco Opera, and Columbus Museum of Art among other organizations, and spent time running her own gallery in the San Francisco area from 2004 to 2008. She is currently the Executive Director of Artspace New Haven.

Dawit L. Petros, Thursday, December 15

Dawit L. Petros is a visual artist, researcher and educator. His work is informed by studies of global modernisms, theories of diaspora, and postcolonial studies. Petros is an Eritrean emigrant who spent formative years in Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Kenya before settling in central Canada. The overlapping cultures, voices, and tenets of this Constellation produced a dispersed consciousness, global and transnational in stance and outlook. His works aim for an introspective and textured analysis of the historical factors that produced these migratory conditions. Petros received an MFA in Visual Art from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and Tufts University and he is currently an Assistant Professor in the Department of Photography at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.