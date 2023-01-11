LeBron: KD has the ingredients to break the all-time scoring record

It’s only a matter of time until LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

Abdul-Jabbar held the record for nearly four decades, but James already sees an immediate threat to his impending throne in Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

“KD is the first thing that comes to mind for sure … His name is not Easy Money and Slim Reaper for no reason,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He does it so effortlessly. His ability to shoot the three-ball, shoot the mid-range, get to the paint, but also shoot 85-90 (percent) from the free-throw line. Those are key ingredients.”

Durant sits 14th on the league’s leaderboard with 26,684 career points, more than 10,000 behind James’ current mark. The two-time Finals MVP is averaging 27.3 points over 15 campaigns in the Association. He’s in the mix for his fifth scoring title, ranking sixth in the NBA this season with 29.7 points per contest.

However, Durant is reportedly expected to miss one month after sustaining an MCL sprain Sunday against the Miami Heat. Health hasn’t been on the All-Star forward’s side over the past few years, and James acknowledged that the likes of Durant will need to stay on the court if they hope to have a shot at exceeding his final point total.

“We have a lot of great scorers in our league, with KD being one of them – Kyrie, Luka. … Embiid, Giannis – those guys put numbers on the board. But you have to have a little luck as well.

“We all know that health is the most important – not only in sports – but in life in general. You have to have some real good luck to be on the floor and still be able to do it.”