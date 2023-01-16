LeBron James’s Latest Tweet Shows He’s Beyond Frustrated With NBA Officiating

After back-to-back games filled with controversy over a number of apparent missed calls, Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter to express his own personal frustration with the league’s officials.

Responding to a tweet from another Twitter user that claimed the NBA is dealing with a “huge scandal” when it comes to officiating because the league is “altering their own definition of the rules,” James sounded off about the lack of calls that he’s received this year.

“And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, ‘I didn’t see it’ or ‘It wasn’t a foul,'” James wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. “It’s not making sense to me seriously! Frustrating as hell man!”

James’s comments come in the wake of the second straight game that the Lakers have played in that’s been embroiled in controversy regarding the officials. On LA’s final Offensive possession in Sunday night’s 113–112 loss to Philadelphia, Russell Westbrook said he was fouled by 76ers center Joel Embiid on a drive to the basket where a made shot would’ve put the Lakers ahead.

The NBA released its Last Two Minute report for the game on Monday, which stated that Embiid “slightly extends his arm before refracting it and marginal arm contact occurs,” ultimately deeming the officiating crew’s no-call the right decision. James fired off his tweet just a few hours later.

In the Lakers’ previous game, a narrow loss to the Mavericks in double overtime, the NBA’s Last Two Minute report revealed that there were seven missed calls in the final minutes of the contest. Perhaps the most critical incorrect call came on L.A’s last possession of the first overtime when the league said Dallas forward Christian Wood should have been called for a foul on James’s game-winning field goal attempt.

LeBron’s frustration comes amid a three-game skid for the Lakers, who are now 19–24 on the year. LA, which had won its previous five games, will look to get back on track Monday night against Houston.