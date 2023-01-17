LeBron James’s Latest Tweet Shows He’s Beyond Frustrated With NBA Officiating

After back-to-back games filled with controversy over a number of apparent missed calls, Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter to express his own personal frustration with the league’s officials.

Responding to a tweet from another Twitter user that claimed the NBA is dealing with a “huge scandal” when it comes to officiating because the league is “altering their own definition of the rules,” James sounded off about the lack of calls that he’s received this year.

“And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, ‘I didn’t see it’ or ‘It wasn’t a foul,'” James wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. “It’s not making sense to me seriously! Frustrating as hell man!”

