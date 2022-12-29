LeBron James’s frustration grows amid Lakers’ struggles

For the Lakersat some point it becomes time to be solution oriented.

Los Angeles is now 14–21 after a loss to the Heat on Wednesday. You can still assign blame for the team’s current tailspin if you want. The front office deserves plenty for a series of ineffective moves dating back years. LeBron has to take ownership for championing some of those moves. Maybe you even want to throw in Darvin Ham’s rotations or injuries. It doesn’t matter now. The bottom line is, do the Lakers still want to win while one of the game’s all-time greats is on their roster?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button