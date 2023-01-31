LeBron James Will Likely Make NBA History On Tuesday Night

It’s Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Manhattan to face off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

LeBron James is listed as questionablebut ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that he will be available for the contest.

Via McMenamin: “LeBron James will play Tonight against the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN. It will be his first game at Madison Square Garden since January 2020.”

Currently, the four-time NBA Champion Ranks sixth on the all-time assists list with 10,327 assists.

He is only eight assists away from passing Mark Jackson for fifth (and nine away from passing Steve Nash for sixth).

Via NBA Communications: “While LeBron James is nearing the NBA scoring record, he is also set to crack the top four in career assists. James needs eight assists to pass No. 5 Mark Jackson and nine assists to pass No. 4 Steve Nash.”

James is averaging 7.0 assists per contest, so he will likely tie Jackson, and there is an excellent chance he can pass him (and Nash).

So far this season, James has had eight+ assists 20 times and nine+ assists 12 times.

Moving up on the all-time assists list will be another extraordinary accomplishment for his legendary career that will one day land him in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

He is also averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest (in 40 games)

The Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-28 record in 51 games.