LeBron James Vaults Into Top Five on NBA Career Assists List

In his quest to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James etched another milestone in his Noteworthy career on Tuesday, eclipsing Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to sit at No. 4 on the league’s all-time assists list.

James, who finished with his first triple-double performance of the season with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, passed Jackson after delivering a pass to Troy Brown for a corner three with 10:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. The four-time NBA Champion then eclipsed Nash and moved to fourth after he dished a pass to Thomas Bryant, who converted on a dunk with 9:37 to play in regulation.

