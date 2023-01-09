LeBron James’ Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

FINAL UPDATE: LeBron James has been ruled out.

It’s Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing off with the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

However, they could end up playing without their best player LeBron James.

The four-time NBA Champion was originally listed as probable, but he has now been downgraded to questionable for the evening.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) now questionable Monday.”

James is in the middle of a phenomenal season and has averages of 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest (on 51.0% shooting from the field).

He has scored 37+ points in three of his last four games and had 47 points on his birthday (on December 30 against the Atlanta Hawks).

Even more important, the Lakers have won five games in a row and are one of the hottest teams in the league.

They come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-21 record in 40 games.

In addition, the Lakers are only a half-game outside of the eighth seed.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and they are 9-13 in 22 games on the road.

As for the Nuggets, they are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the west with a 26-13 record in 39 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and a very impressive 16-3 in 19 games at home.

The Lakers beat the Nuggets (in Los Angeles, California) last month 126-108.

James had 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here