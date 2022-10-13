LeBron James Tried To Recruit NBA Superstar To Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Damian Lillard is one of the most intensely loyal stars in the NBA — but that doesn’t mean other NBA stars haven’t tried to recruit him.

In the summer of 2021, Lillard was in town to shoot a music video when Los Angeles superstar LeBron James invited him to his Brentwood estate.

