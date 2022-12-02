LeBron James’ Takeoff tribute Tops NBA fashion in November

The NBA season is in full swing, which means Stellar outfits have returned to the pregame red tunnel.

November saw stars dressed in all styles, from business-professional looks to pattern-heavy ensembles.

Here’s a look at some of the best fits of November around the Association:

Tributes

It is Nov. 6, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James honored Kirshnik Khari “Takeoff” Ball, a member of the rap group Migos, who died on Nov. 1 after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston. James recreated the outfit Takeoff wore to Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas’ birthday celebration in June.

“If you know me any then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff!! Still doesn’t feel real to me! Rest in Paradise Rocket Man,” James wrote in an Instagram post on Nov. 6.

Is No. 29, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle wore a sweatshirt with a graphic of the late rapper Tupac Shakur on it.

It is Nov. 25, Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell wore United States men’s national soccer team striker Jesús Ferreira’s jersey. The USMNT reached the knockout stage in the World Cup after a 1-0 win against Iran in their final match of group play. The US will face the Netherlands on Saturday.

It is Nov. 23, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum Rocked a vibrant jacket with images of Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan stitched on it.

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley Jr. donned two-time WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson’s jersey to the Pistons’ Nov. 12 games against the Celtics.

It is Nov. 10, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris’ shirt Featured a graphic of heavyweight boxing Legend Muhammad Ali.

It is Nov. 4, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram Rocked a shirt with Bob Marley’s picture on it.

Notable brands

It is Nov. 13, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wore Louis Vuitton’s white multi-patches mixed leather varsity blouson.

The piece has been popular around the NBA this season. Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons sported the purple colorway of the jacket on Nov. 12, and Knicks guard Evan Fournier Rocked the white Blouson on Nov. 9.

Knicks guard Derrick Rose wore apparel brand KITH’s suede coaches jacket to the team’s Nov. 11 games against the Pistons.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has made headlines for his pregame fits in the past. It is Nov. 10, he dressed in a fuzzy purple jacket and hat made by Belgian stylist Raf Simons.

It is Nov. 2, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. wore the Ayrton knit Crewneck from Los Angeles-based design company Rhude.

Fall vibes

Nets star Kevin Durant, Sixers forward Montrezl Harrell and other players were in the autumn spirit in November, rocking stunning (and cozy) jackets, flannel clothing and more.

Creative Collaborations

It is Nov. 7, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry wore his Curry 10 sneakers in a “Sour Patch Kids” colorway, teasing a collaboration with the candy brand. He also arrived carrying a Tote that looked like a Sour Patch Kids bag.

According to Curry Brand’s Instagram post, the kicks went on sale on Nov. 11.

Morant is known for his Nike sweatsuit fits. It is Nov. 2, he arrived dressed in a tie-dye sweatsuit with his jersey number printed on the hoodie and pants. According to Morantthe fit is a one-of-one look.

Nike Basketball’s Twitter saw the ensemble and gave Morant props.

Striking patterns

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and more players showed striking patterns in November.

Honorable mention: Drake’s bear coat

He’s no NBA superstar, but Grammy award-winning artist and Toronto Raptors team Ambassador Drake deserves a Shoutout for the bear-themed jacket he wore to the team’s game against the Nets on Nov. 23.

The coat was made by French/Moroccan designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. Drake also Rocked a black colorway of the bear coat in 2014. Castelbajac showed appreciation for the Canadian rapper wearing his product in an Instagram post.