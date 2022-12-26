“LeBron James Stay Capping!”: NBA Twitter Doesn’t Hold Back After ‘The King’ Claims He Already Knew What Dirk Nowitzki’s Statue Would Be

The Los Angeles Lakers made their way to Texas as they took on the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas. LeBron James and his Lakers entered the American Airlines center hoping to break their three-game losing streak. Instead, ‘cowboy’ Luka Doncic handed them their fourth loss in a row.

The Lakers had a 14-point first-half lead, but a huge 51-point 3rd quarter put the Mavs back up on top. The Mavs won the contest 124-115.

It was a big win for the Mavs. Not only did they secure a Christmas win for the fans, but they also made sure they didn’t lose on the day they unveiled Dirk Nowitzki’s statue. LeBron recorded his sixth straight 30+ point game as he scored 38 points to lead all scorers. However, that wasn’t enough to stop the Mavs.

LeBron James claimed he knew what Dirk Nowitzki’s statue would be

On October 14th, before the season started, the Mavs announced that they’d unveil a statue for Dirk in an “All Four One” ceremony. There were various ideas floated about what the statue would look like, but the most common one was his one-legged fadeaway jumper.

As always, LeBron James took it a little too far. He called Dirk the Greatest international player and then proceeded to claim that he knew what Dirk’s statue was going to look like.

“He’s a legend, he’s an icon… that boy was cold.” LeBron is Dirk’s statue and Legacy 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/81QoTVfxTA — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2022

The King has yet again made another claim that he has no way to back up. NBA Twitter saw this, and well, they didn’t hold back.

NBA Twitter reacts to King’s statement

As we all know by now, NBA Twitter is a ruthless place. No one has felt the blunt more than the King. He was once again on the firing range after his Dirk statue comments.

Surprise surprise Lebron “knew” what the Dirk statue was going to look like pic.twitter.com/7SZnHDAeue — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 26, 2022

I stopped listening after the comparison to Ginobili. Right there with Manu!? The only thing Manu has over Dirk is the championships. 14 all star games to 2, 31k points to 14k. Yikes 😂 — Dak Mack (@SupremeStepDad) December 26, 2022

Bron be cappin. Did they know what the statue was gonna look like? Lmao — Valid Football Guy (bluecheck) (@5xFantasychamp) December 26, 2022

LeCap at it again🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DKBs77VER7 — D🇹🇹🇯🇲 (@cyn3_d) December 26, 2022

