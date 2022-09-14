LeBron James’ son Bronny following his dad’s footsteps into basketball ‘just happened’ | Entertainment

LeBron James’ son Bronny following his dad’s footsteps into basketball “just happened”.

The Los Angeles Lakers star’s childhood sweetheart wife Savannah, 36, denied they are pushy parents and said their children being high achievers was “automatic” due to their dad’s genes.

They spoke during a photoshoot for Vanity Fair, which has published a photo portfolio of LeBron, 37, his wife and their three children, sons Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and seven-year-old Zhuri.

It marks Billionaire LeBron preparing to enter his 20th season as a standard-bearer for the NBA, and the shoot also included the first-ever Portraits of James and his wider family, including Savannah’s parents, Jennifer and JK, and LeBron’s mother, Gloria.

Savannah said they are going through a Transitional moment as Bronny, who turns 18 in October, is a guard for the high school Powerhouse basketball team at his Sierra Canyon School.

She said it is about “getting to a place to start to make decisions about his career and where he wants to go in his life”.

Meanwhile, Zhuri has her own successful YouTube lifestyle show, ‘All Things Zhuri’.

Bryce, 15, Savannah calls “the Mystery of the family,” as she admits he could go in any direction – although he’s also a much-hyped basketball prospect.

LeBron and his wife spoke to the publication at Sierra Canyon games.

Savannah told Vanity Fair about their children’s achievements so far: “With LeBron being their dad, it’s just automatic.

“It’s not something we’ve pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened.”

In February 2015, it was revealed that Bronny had already received basketball scholarship offers from colleges.

He currently features in ‘Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’, a new documentary series about his high school basketball team that debuted on Amazon Prime.

On August 17, LeBron agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, after he was officially named a Billionaire in June.

According to Forbes, the basketball legend became the NBA’s first active player with a net worth of $1 billion.

In 2021, he earned $121.2 million, before taxes and agents’ fees, bringing his net worth officially to Billionaire status, according to the outlet.

LeBron married Savannah in 2013.

In her senior year, she got pregnant with Bronny, born in 2004.

She gave birth to Bryce, in 2007, and Zhuri seven years later.

See the full portfolio, ‘At Home with LeBron James and his Family’, with Photographs by Gillian Laub, and styling by Matthew Henson, on VanityFair.com and in Vanity Fair’s October issue.