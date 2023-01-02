LeBron James scoring tracker: The Lakers star is on pace to top Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record before the All-Star break

Barring an extended injury absence, LeBron James is going to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this season. There’s a good chance Kareem’s Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387 career points falls before the NBA All-Star break in February.

The Lakers are at Charlotte on Monday night. James, who had 34 points against the Hornets a little over a week ago, is expected to play. Below you can see where the race stands Entering Monday.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 37,860 528

Entering play on Monday, James is averaging 28.5 points per game. If he maintains that pace, the record is projected to fall vs. the Thunder on Feb. 7. If it takes James a few extra games the league surely won’t mind; the Lakers play Milwaukee on Feb. 9 and the Warriors on Feb. 11, both on national television.

LeBron’s last three games: 47 vs. Atlanta, 27 vs. Miami, 28 vs. Orlando

47 vs. Atlanta, 27 vs. Miami, 28 vs. Orlando LeBron’s next three games: at Charlotte (Jan. 2), vs. Miami (Jan. 4), vs. Atlanta (Jan. 6)

“I’m excited to see it happen. I don’t see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements,” Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. “If one person can do something that’s never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It’s a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 Runners beat that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on.”

**This post will update after each Lakers game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.