LeBron James scoring tracker: Record Chase on hold as Lakers star sits Monday vs. Nuggets with ankle soreness

LeBron James’ march towards Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record is on pause Monday. James, who scored 37 points in the Lakers’ win over the Kings on Saturday, is out for LA’s contest against Denver on Monday night with left ankle soreness. James — averaging 38 points over his last four games — is within 423 points of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. It remains to be seen if James will be back in action for the Lakers’ next game on Thursday against Dallas.

Below you can see where the race stands following Saturday’s action.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 37,965 423

For the season, James is averaging 29.1 points per game. If he maintains that pace, he would need 15 more games to pass Jabbar. If James doesn’t sit out any (more) games between now and then, and again, if the pace is maintained, the record would come against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9 at home.

LeBron is keeping the Lakers afloat until Anthony Davis can get back, and frankly, he might not be able to take many games off before Davis is back.

LeBron’s last three games: 37 at Sacramento; 25 at Atlanta, 43 at Charlotte

37 at Sacramento; 25 at Atlanta, 43 at Charlotte LeBron’s next three games: vs. Dallas (Jan. 12), vs. Philadelphia (Jan. 15), vs. Houston (Jan. 16)

“I’m excited to see it happen. I don’t see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements,” Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. “If one person can do something that’s never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It’s a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 Runners beat that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on.”

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.