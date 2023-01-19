LeBron James scoring tracker: Despite another 32-point night from The King, Lakers fall to Kings

LeBron James followed up his season-best 48 points on Monday night with a 32-point outing on Wednesday. Although that wasn’t enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to get a win against the Sacramento Kings, James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. He eclipsed the 38,000-point threshold on Sunday against the 76ers, and now needs only 284 points to become the leading scorer in NBA history.

You can see below where LeBron’s quest stands.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 38,104 284

For the season, James is averaging 29.7 points per game. If he maintains that pace, he will need 10 more games to pass Abdul-Jabbar. If James doesn’t sit out any games between now and then, and again, if the pace is maintained, the record would come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7 at home. The Lakers host the Bucks on Feb. 9 and travel to face the Warriors on Feb. 11, which could become record-setting dates if LeBron sits any games out over the next month.

LeBron’s last three games: 32 vs. Sacramento; 48 vs. Houston; 35 vs. Philadelphia

32 vs. Sacramento; 48 vs. Houston; 35 vs. Philadelphia LeBron’s next three games: vs. Memphis (Jan. 20); at Portland (Jan. 22); vs. Clippers (Jan. 24)

“I’m excited to see it happen. I don’t see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements,” Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. “If one person can do something that’s never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It’s a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 Runners beat that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on.”

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.