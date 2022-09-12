LeBron James says ‘Go Bearcats,’ offers advice to Cincinnati players

LeBron James says ‘Go Bearcats,’ offers advice to Cincinnati players

A University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball player recently received words of encouragement from the King himself.

On Saturday, the UC Women’s basketball team’s Twitter account posted a video of LeBron James Addressing 2022 signee A’riel Jackson. The clip appears to have been filmed by James, who was with Jackson’s mother, former WNBA player Kym Hampton.

In the video, the Los Angeles Lakers star told Jackson to keep pushing both on and off the court.

UC football:Here’s what we learned from the Cincinnati Bearcats’ win against the Kennesaw State Owls

UC basketball:University of Cincinnati agrees to pay former Bearcats basketball Coach John Brannen $2.75M

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button