LeBron James says ‘Go Bearcats,’ offers advice to Cincinnati players

A University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball player recently received words of encouragement from the King himself.

On Saturday, the UC Women’s basketball team’s Twitter account posted a video of LeBron James Addressing 2022 signee A’riel Jackson. The clip appears to have been filmed by James, who was with Jackson’s mother, former WNBA player Kym Hampton.

In the video, the Los Angeles Lakers star told Jackson to keep pushing both on and off the court.

“I know you down in Cincinnati right now. Continue to be a great teammate. Continue to do what you got to do out on that floor,” James said into the camera while Hampton stood nearby. “But most importantly, continue to be a great woman off the floor. That is the most important.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers forward and Akron, Ohio native signed off with a final message of support: “Go Bearcats.”

Jackson joined the Bearcats this year after playing on the Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School team in Brooklyn, New York. She was named to the McDonald’s All American East Nominees list in January.

The Bearcats will start their regular season in Kentucky against the University of Louisville Cardinals on Nov. 7.