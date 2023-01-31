LeBron James ruled out for Monday’s game vs. Nets, remains 117 points away from NBA scoring record

LeBron James will sit Monday as he closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA’s scoring record is on hold for one night. James — and Anthony Davis — will not take part in Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets due to injury management.

James has battled a left ankle injury throughout the season. The team will sit him due to soreness in that ankle. James played 44 minutes in a dramatic overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. With the Lakers also playing Tuesday, the team opted to sit James for Monday’s game to get him some rest. It will be the 11th game James has missed this season. Davis will miss Monday’s game with a foot injury. Both players could return for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

Once James returns to action, he’ll be 117 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

LeBron James quickly closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record

James is playing inspired ball as he closes in on Abdul-Jabbar’s record. James has scored at least 40 points in two of the past three games. The scoring outburst moved up James’ projected date to pass Abdul-Jabbar to Feb. 4, but missing Monday’s game will push it back to Feb. 7.

That would be a fantastic time for James to break the record. The Lakers are in the midst of a 5-game road trip, and will return home to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7. If James is unable to break the record that night, the team will also play at home Feb. 9.

James, 38, is averaging 30.2 points per game this season. It’s the fourth highest scoring average of James’ career. Over his career, James has averaged 27.2 points per game. Because of that figure, James is on pace to pass Abdul-Jabbar in 100+ fewer games played. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in 1,560 games. James has played in 1,406 games and sits just 117 points away from Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

When will LeBron James break the NBA scoring record?

With James out Monday, here’s a look at the Lakers’ upcoming schedule before the All-Star break.

Tuesday: at New York Knicks, 7:30 pm ET (TNT)

February 2: at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

February 4: at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

February 7: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30 p.m. ET

February 9: vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

February 11: at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

February 13: at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

February 15: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)