LeBron James reveals playing with his son Bronny James is one goal he puts above everything else in an exclusive interview

LeBron James has practically accomplished everything there is in basketball. He’s an Olympic gold medallist, a four-time MVP in the regular season and the NBA Finals and a four-time champion.

He passed Magic Johnson in the all-time career assists rankings and will take Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s throne as the all-time scoring crown. “King James,” though, has set one goal above any other that he will strive to fulfill before retiring.

In an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James reiterated the most important goal he has to achieve before calling it a career:

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I gotta be on the floor with Bronny. I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr.-Jr. That would be ideal for sure. Being with him, spending a full year with him in the same uniform or against him, that would be the icing on the cake.”

Last season, LeBron James had already vowed to play for whichever team could draft his son, Bronny James. They asserted that by that time, it will not be about money, but it will be the fulfillment of a dream.

Bronny James is still a senior at Sierra Canyon and will be eligible to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. The Younger James’ entry into the pro league will coincide with the 18x All-Star’s last year with the Lakers unless another deal is reached.

“King James” signed a two-year $97.1 million extension with the LA Lakers in the offseason. He has a player option in the second year. If he opts into the final year of his contract, he will be in prime position to play for the team that will draft Bronny James.

LA Lakers have a chance to give LeBron James a Storybook ending by drafting Bronny James