LeBron James reveals final goal after NBA scoring record

LeBron James has achieved plenty of success over his 20 seasons in the NBA, and the future Hall of Famer is poised to cross off one of the biggest achievements in the sport: Becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer.

James needs 460 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his 38,387 career points to set the scoring record. James, who is averaging 28.9 points per game this season, is projected to top Abdul-Jabbar at some point in early February.

With the scoring record in sight, and just about every other record or accomplishment possible for a player in tow, James will have seemingly done it all. Of course, he is still under contract for two more years and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

There is one other thing that he would like to do, though: Play with his oldest son, Bronny.

LeBron has said numerous times that a long-term goal of his is to play with Bronny in the NBA. Bronny, 18, is on track to graduate from Sierra Canyon High School this year and would be draft-eligible next year, making him in line to enter the league in the 2024-25 season.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic last February. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

The King doubled down on that plan on Friday.

During an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, LeBron revealed that playing with Bronny is next on his list to accomplish, but added a slight change to his original plan.

I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny. … Either in the same uniform or a Matchup against him. I don’t mean like (guarding one another all game) — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure. Being with him and spending a full year with him in the same uniform would be the icing on the cake.

LeBron appeared to acknowledge that he may not be able to play with Bronny on the same team. There could be a variety of hurdles to overcome in such a scenario, but playing against Bronny, at the very least, is something LeBron would stick around for.

Bronny is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the 40th-ranked Recruit in the class of 2023. He took an unofficial visit to Ohio State in September and was eventually offered a Scholarship from the Buckeyes afterward. He has also been offered by Memphis and USC.

His plan after high school is not certain, although LeBron and Bronny’s mother, Savannah, believe he is leaning towards the Collegiate route over the professional path. Those plans could change and are not considered to be locked in.

The potential pairing of LeBron and Bronny in the NBA very much looks to be in the cards. The time and place are far from being set, but the two could be the first father-son duo to step foot onto a court in the NBA at the same time.