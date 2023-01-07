LeBron James reconfirms plans to play until his son is in the NBA: ‘I got to be on the floor with Bronny’

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a bit of an upswing lately, but even with their current season-long four-game winning streak, they sit in 12th place in the Western Conference at 18-21. They are not a title contender, and may not even be a playoff team, two facts that have been weighing heavily on LeBron James this season.

But while winning is still James’ main priority, it isn’t his only focus these days. During an interview with ESPN on Friday, he reconfirmed his plans to play until his son, Bronny James is able to make it to the league.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” LeBron said. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.

“I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA. So, if he wants to do to it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so, I’m just waiting is him.”

Bronny is currently a high school senior at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. Although his post-high school plans are still unconfirmed, he took an unofficial visit to Ohio State in September and it appears he may go the college route. In addition to Ohio State, he has official offers from Memphis and USC.

Regardless of how he decides to spend next season, Bronny would not be eligible to enter the NBA Draft until 2024 due to the current age rules. Thus, the first time that father and son could play with or against each other in the NBA would be in the 2024-25 season. LeBron would turn 40 years old in the middle of that season.

While LeBron said in this interview that he just wants to be on the same court with Bronny, he stated during All-Star 2022 that “I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year.” To that point, it’s notable that LeBron has a player option for the 2024-25 season and could opt out that summer to become a free agent.

If the Lakers’ situation has not improved by then, perhaps he would sign a one-year deal with whatever team selects Bronny — a possibility that would make the 2024 draft truly fascinating. How high would a team be willing to take Bronny for the chance of getting LeBron in a package deal?