LeBron James Reacts To His First Ever Bucket In The NBA: “I Was Nervous As Hell”

Credit: Chuck Cook/USA Today Sports

LeBron James is arguably one of the best players the NBA has ever seen. Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, the superstar forward perhaps has one of the most stacked resumes in league history. With multiple championships, MVP trophies, and All-Star Appearances to show for it, ‘King James’ has definitely made his mark in the game.

Still one of the best players in the league, it is easy to forget how long Bron has been in the league. Drafted in 2003, the 2022-23 season is going to be the 20th season in the NBA for King James. Given that many players generally end up retiring or becoming Fringe role players, it is Astonishing to see Bron still dominating the league.

LeBron James Reacts To First Ever Basket In The NBA

Ahead of his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James recently sat down and reacted to his first-ever shot in the NBA. Starting his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bron and Co. faced off against the Sacramento Kings. While it takes some nerves for a rookie to settle in, LeBron scored his first-ever attempt in the NBA.

“I was able to come off of a pin down from our big, so I faded to the corner, took one bounce and was able to shoot over the top. I was nervous as hell, I’m not even gonna hold y’all .”

“It was my first game in the NBA, something I always Dreamed about and for me to have my first shot go in for it to be a jump shot… It was pretty cool, and it settled me for the rest of the of the game… It all started with that shot.”

Seeing that LeBron has continued to dominate for such a long time is simply astounding for fans and pundits alike. Coming into this season, James is Chasing Greatness as he might end up overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the All-Time scoring list.

Given that he averaged more than 30 points last season, LBJ clearly has a lot left in his tank to offer. How long do you think LeBron James can play in the NBA?