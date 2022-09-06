LeBron James Reacts To An NBA Commentator’s Hilarious Call: “He Sounded Just Like Plankton Off SpongeBob.”

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is, without a doubt, the biggest basketball league in the world. There are many things that contribute to the success of the NBA. From great franchises to amazing players, the league has it all.

But a league can never succeed if the fans are not satisfied. Of course, fans come to Stadiums or tune in to their TV to watch their favorite players play. But the experience of watching the NBA wouldn’t be the same if there weren’t some great commentators to call plays during the game.

Over the years, we have seen many announcers make a name for themselves with their iconic signature phrases. However, there are times when just a single moment can also spiral the video towards the trending sections on social media.

Charlotte Hornets Announcer Couldn’t Believe Bismack Biyombo’s Awful Three-Point Shot Attempt

The Charlotte Hornets are owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan. But that’s where the legendary status ends for the team. The franchise has been stuck at the bottom of the barrel for years now.

Anyway, another meme content that was given by the Hornets when Biyombo attempted a three-pointer last season, and he missed terribly. It was terrible that the Hornets announcer couldn’t stop himself from reacting in a surprised manner.

It’s safe to say that the commentator was shocked at this horrible miss and, in the process, gave a pretty hilarious call. But does he sound like a cartoon character? Well, that’s what LeBron James noticed after listening to the video.

kingjames: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!!! They sounded just like Plankton off SpongeBob!

Following LeBron’s comment below the post, more and more fans started to recognize that the announcer indeed sounded like the popular SpongeBob character.

That being said, this moment will forever be remembered by NBA fans as one of the most hilarious videos on the internet. But Bismack Biyombo will hope for the exact opposite.