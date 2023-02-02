LeBron James passes Mark Jackson, Steve Nash for 4th in career assists

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James has climbed into fourth place on the NBA’s assists list as he closes in on becoming the league’s career scoring leader.

James passed both Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. His 10,336th assist came on Thomas Bryant’s dunk with less than 10 minutes remaining.

James finished the game with 11 assists, giving him 10,338 for his career as the Lakers outlasted the Knicks 129-123 in overtime.

“He’s just doing it all,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said after the game. “That’s what great players do. That’s what all-time greats do, and he’s right up there at the top of the list with all of them.”

In addition to pulling down 10 boards, James also scored 28 points, leaving him just 89 away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career record.

It was James’ first game at Madison Square Garden since January 2020. He missed one game because of injury and then was suspended last season after striking Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the face.