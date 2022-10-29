LeBron James passes Karl Malone for most 20-point games in NBA history

LeBron James’ consistent, Enduring Greatness checked another box on his seemingly Endless list of accomplishments on Friday night.

With his 20th point against the Timberwolves, the four-time MVP and NBA Champion recorded his 1,135th career game with at least 20 points, passing Karl Malone for the most such performances in league history.

Congratulations to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to FIRST on the All-Time 20-POINT GAMES list! pic.twitter.com/wQMbwbSYAr — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022

That mark is no accident for James, who has never averaged fewer than 20 points in a season since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2003. That rookie season, in fact, was the only season he averaged fewer than 25 points per game.

James’ continued dominance has resulted in his name littering the NBA record books. No milestone is being watched more than his seemingly inevitable passing of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scoring leader. James is likely to accomplish that feat at some point in the middle of this season.

Aside from his new 20-point game accomplishment and closing in on Abdul-Jabbar, James is also among the all-time leaders in minutes (3rd), assists (7th) and steals (10th).