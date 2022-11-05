LeBron James now leads the NBA in Shameful category

LeBron James appears to have taken a time machine right back to 2011 … the 2011 NBA Finals, that is.

The Los Angeles Lakers star had another rough game in a 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. James shot just 7-for-19 from the floor (including 0-for-5 from three) to finish with a season-low 17 points.

StatMuse shared after the game that James is now shooting a Revolting 20.7 percent from deep, which is the lowest in the league this year among players with at least 50 three-point attempts. He is 0-for-12 from distance over his last two games and has missed 13 straight Threes and counting.

LeBron is shooting 20.7% from three, the worst in the entire NBA (min 50 attempts). He has missed 13 Threes in a row. pic.twitter.com/eLqMceP5wI — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 5, 2022

James is a decent 34.5 percent career three-point shooter and has shot 36.2 percent from deep on a fairly high volume in his last two seasons. But James’ shot is completely underwater this season, and some of his attempts have been total LeAirballs.

Lebron was a good dude pic.twitter.com/SxqPbZ3inm — ‏َ (@BolWrld) November 5, 2022

Last year, it was one of James’ Lakers teammates who was bringing up the rear from three. Now James has decided to host the brick party himself.