LeBron James’ nightmare: He’s the NBA’s worst shooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are living through one of their worst moments and not even LeBron James is standing above the mess.

Their latest defeat, this time to the Utah Jazz, has the Los Angeles team sitting with a 2-6 record, the second worst in the Western Conference.

They are only above the Houston Rockets (1-8). The ‘King’ has also been hurt by the team’s situation and holds a rather unwanted statistic.

He is the worst shooter in the entire NBA, at least in terms of three-pointers.

At the bottom of the statistics

According to the statistics handled by the NBA, LeBron James has the worst three-point percentage in the entire league, with only those who have taken at least 50 attempts qualifying.

He has 20.7% in the 8 games that the Lakers have played this season.

A figure to which the player is not accustomed and that explains why his team is, in general terms, the worst shooting side in the NBA.

In addition to the 20.7%, LeBron has 13 consecutive missed attempts.

In the last game the Jazz won 130-116 against the Lakers, a difference that could have been smaller if any of ‘Bron’s three-pointers were successful.

This is not the first time that the team has been exposed for its lack of strength in front of the rim. It has been a constant issue in these first games and Coach Darwin Ham can’t seem to turn it around.

Russell Westbrook’s dilemma

When the season started, all eyes were on Russell Westbrook. Several NBA experts were warning about the possibility of the player starting from the bench.

The predictions turned out to be correct and Russell is currently playing a secondary role in the team.

The player himself has since spoken out and said he would do whatever it takes to help the Lakers.

However, the stats don’t prove Ham right. With Westbrook on the court the Lakers are doing better than when he is not.

Although the difference doesn’t show in the team’s record, maybe it’s reason enough for the Coach to trust Westbrook more.